Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Silverado 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442/578 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65 in.
Curb weight4787 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1613 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length246.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
P235/75R16 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
