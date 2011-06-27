  1. Home
Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,108
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390/494 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track65 in.
Curb weight4073 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload2027 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length203.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height71.2 in.
Wheel base119 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Victory Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
P235/75R16 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
