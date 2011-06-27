Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
Measurements
Length227.5 in.
Curb weight4621 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height73.9 in.
Maximum payload1779.0 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
  • Medium Oak
