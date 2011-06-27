  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Silverado 1500
Overview
See Silverado 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Measurements
Length203.3 in.
Curb weight4248 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload1852.0 lbs.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Oak
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
See Silverado 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles