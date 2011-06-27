Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews
Excellent Truck
I love my 2000 silverado 5.3 ext cab 4 door z71 sb this thing has been the most reliable vehicle i have ever had my truck currently has 368000 miles on it with the original engine and trans this truck is truly bullet proof the only things i have ever done to this truck is a 1 water pump brakes and fluids and some rust repair i have towed with it and even driven it hard and it still runs like new.
2000 Chevy Silverado 1500 V8
I have a 2000 Chevy silverado with 146,000 miles on it. I had a few things go on it. I use this truck to pull a 2 horse bumper pull trailer. Its been good to me. I put in it a rebuild trans had a few things here and there. Now its having a few issues with going in Reverse. If this truck was a 2500 I would keep it. But I live in a hilly area and it struggles with the load to get up the hills. I live Chevy and I like what they offer. This truck been good to me for my needs.
Best truck I have owned
It's a great truck, best one I ever owned. I bought it with 150,000 miles, and I currently have almost 201,000 miles on it. I've done routine oil changes, Still runs strong, still have everything stock, besides the alternator , brake lines. Very dependable, never broke down on me. Definatley worth the money.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Like A Rock
I bought this truck brand new and drove it for ten years. I gave it to my son who now drives it to work. It has almost 200,000 miles and has never had any major repairs. I replace rack and pinion steering at 195,000 miles cost $200.00 that's all, not bad.
2000 Silverado 1500 LT
I have owned two silverados in the pass few years. My first silverado was a 2002 Chevy Silverado 1500 LS. I enjoyed driving that truck while I owned it. I sold it due to gas mileage and being a college student. I ended up buying a civic for the excellent gas mileage. The gas mileage was nice and all but I soon realized I needed to be back in a full size truck regardless of gas mileage. I then purchased a 2000 Chevy Silverado Lt edition. I quickly fell in love with the truck. It was basically identical to my LS except having a few more features.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500
Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer