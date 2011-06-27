  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Silverado 1500
5(58%)4(30%)3(8%)2(3%)1(1%)
4.4
142 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale
List Price
$3,488
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...29

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Excellent Truck

Andrew Mahaffey, 03/25/2015
LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

I love my 2000 silverado 5.3 ext cab 4 door z71 sb this thing has been the most reliable vehicle i have ever had my truck currently has 368000 miles on it with the original engine and trans this truck is truly bullet proof the only things i have ever done to this truck is a 1 water pump brakes and fluids and some rust repair i have towed with it and even driven it hard and it still runs like new.

Report Abuse

2000 Chevy Silverado 1500 V8

Kaitlin, 08/08/2010
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

I have a 2000 Chevy silverado with 146,000 miles on it. I had a few things go on it. I use this truck to pull a 2 horse bumper pull trailer. Its been good to me. I put in it a rebuild trans had a few things here and there. Now its having a few issues with going in Reverse. If this truck was a 2500 I would keep it. But I live in a hilly area and it struggles with the load to get up the hills. I live Chevy and I like what they offer. This truck been good to me for my needs.

Report Abuse

Best truck I have owned

Jake, 11/23/2015
LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

It's a great truck, best one I ever owned. I bought it with 150,000 miles, and I currently have almost 201,000 miles on it. I've done routine oil changes, Still runs strong, still have everything stock, besides the alternator , brake lines. Very dependable, never broke down on me. Definatley worth the money.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Like A Rock

Jerry Maletich, 09/06/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck brand new and drove it for ten years. I gave it to my son who now drives it to work. It has almost 200,000 miles and has never had any major repairs. I replace rack and pinion steering at 195,000 miles cost $200.00 that's all, not bad.

Report Abuse

2000 Silverado 1500 LT

tjc43, 10/09/2012
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have owned two silverados in the pass few years. My first silverado was a 2002 Chevy Silverado 1500 LS. I enjoyed driving that truck while I owned it. I sold it due to gas mileage and being a college student. I ended up buying a civic for the excellent gas mileage. The gas mileage was nice and all but I soon realized I needed to be back in a full size truck regardless of gas mileage. I then purchased a 2000 Chevy Silverado Lt edition. I quickly fell in love with the truck. It was basically identical to my LS except having a few more features.

Report Abuse
12345...29
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles