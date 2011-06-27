Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews

Excellent Truck Andrew Mahaffey , 03/25/2015 LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I love my 2000 silverado 5.3 ext cab 4 door z71 sb this thing has been the most reliable vehicle i have ever had my truck currently has 368000 miles on it with the original engine and trans this truck is truly bullet proof the only things i have ever done to this truck is a 1 water pump brakes and fluids and some rust repair i have towed with it and even driven it hard and it still runs like new. Report Abuse

2000 Chevy Silverado 1500 V8 Kaitlin , 08/08/2010 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I have a 2000 Chevy silverado with 146,000 miles on it. I had a few things go on it. I use this truck to pull a 2 horse bumper pull trailer. Its been good to me. I put in it a rebuild trans had a few things here and there. Now its having a few issues with going in Reverse. If this truck was a 2500 I would keep it. But I live in a hilly area and it struggles with the load to get up the hills. I live Chevy and I like what they offer. This truck been good to me for my needs.

Best truck I have owned Jake , 11/23/2015 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB 15 of 16 people found this review helpful It's a great truck, best one I ever owned. I bought it with 150,000 miles, and I currently have almost 201,000 miles on it. I've done routine oil changes, Still runs strong, still have everything stock, besides the alternator , brake lines. Very dependable, never broke down on me. Definatley worth the money. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Like A Rock Jerry Maletich , 09/06/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this truck brand new and drove it for ten years. I gave it to my son who now drives it to work. It has almost 200,000 miles and has never had any major repairs. I replace rack and pinion steering at 195,000 miles cost $200.00 that's all, not bad.