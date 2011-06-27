Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Measurements
Length246.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight5523 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height73.7 in.
Maximum payload2035.0 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Oak
  • Graphite
