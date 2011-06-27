  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
  4. 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Custom Trail Boss Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Silverado 1500 Limited
More about the 2022 Silverado 1500 Limited
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/18 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/432.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower310 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque348 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity9,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,760 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Packages
Midnight Edition +$1,280
Dark Essentials Package +$325
Realtree Special Edition +$2,620
Assist Step and Tonneau Value Package II +$1,395
Performance Upgrade Package +$1,975
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package +$225
Z71 All-Weather Floor Liners +$275
Under Seat Storage +$285
120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet +$225
10-Way Power Seat Adjuster w/Power Lumbar +$290
Front Floor Liners +$210
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
clothyes
Front head room43.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Off-Road Assist Steps +$995
Front License Plate Kityes
20" x 9.0" Black Painted Aluminum Wheels +$500
Premium Soft Tonneau Cover +$560
Wheel Locks +$85
Multi-Flex Tailgate +$445
Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner +$545
Black Chrome Exhaust Tip +$200
Off-Road High Clearance Stepsyes
Bedside Storage Boxes +$1,195
4" Round Black Assist Steps +$795
P275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
Bed-Mounted Tubular Sport Bar +$1,295
Black Molded Splash Guards +$205
Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Cover +$700
Hard Folding Tonneau Cover +$1,100
6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Steps +$795
LT265/60R20 Blackwall Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT Tiresyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Bed Length5'10”
Curb weight5,100 lbs.
Gross weight6,900 lbs.
Ground clearance10.9 in.
Height78.4 in.
Length231.7 in.
Maximum payload1,760 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity9,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.2 in.
Turning circle46.3 ft.
Wheel base147.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Oxford Brown Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT275/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Custom Trail Boss info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates