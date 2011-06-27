2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Custom Trail Boss Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|17 mpg
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|17 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/18 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|384.0/432.0 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 5,600 rpm
|Torque
|348 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|9,400 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,710 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Midnight Edition
|+$1,280
|Dark Essentials Package
|+$325
|Assist Step and Tonneau Value Package II
|+$1,395
|Performance Upgrade Package
|+$1,975
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package
|+$225
|10-Way Power Seat Adjuster w/Power Lumbar
|+$290
|Front Floor Liners
|+$210
|Z71 All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$275
|Under Seat Storage
|+$285
|120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet
|+$225
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|43.0 in.
|Front hip room
|61.2 in.
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Off-Road Assist Steps
|+$995
|Black Chrome Exhaust Tip
|+$200
|Off-Road High Clearance Steps
|yes
|Bedside Storage Boxes
|+$1,195
|Front License Plate Kit
|yes
|4" Round Black Assist Steps
|+$795
|20" x 9.0" Black Painted Aluminum Wheels
|+$500
|P275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|+$200
|Bed-Mounted Tubular Sport Bar
|+$1,295
|Black Molded Splash Guards
|+$205
|Premium Soft Tonneau Cover
|+$560
|Wheel Locks
|+$85
|Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Cover
|+$700
|Hard Folding Tonneau Cover
|+$1,100
|Multi-Flex Tailgate
|+$445
|Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner
|+$545
|6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Steps
|+$795
|LT265/60R20 Blackwall Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT Tires
|yes
|Dimensions
|Bed Length
|6'7”
|Curb weight
|5,150 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,900 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.7 in.
|Height
|78.2 in.
|Length
|241.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|1,710 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|9,400 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|81.2 in.
|Turning circle
|49.5 ft.
|Wheel base
|157.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|LT275/65R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
