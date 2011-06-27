  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Work Truck Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Silverado 1500 Limited
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18 mpg
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic single-speedyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/560.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower310 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque348 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity9,800 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity2,130 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Snow Plow Prep Package +$400
WT Convenience Package +$1,660
Liner Protection Package +$250
Dark Essentials Package +$450
WT Value Package +$1,555
Trailering Package +$395
Work Truck Package +$175
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
OnStar and Chevrolet Connected Services Capable +$175
SiriusXM Radio +$100
120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet w/Pickup Bed Delete +$150
All-Weather Floor Liners +$130
Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats +$100
120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet +$225
Cruise Control +$225
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
vinylyes
Front head room43.1 in.
Front hip room60.9 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Exterior Options
P265/70R17SL All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$490
Front License Plate Kityes
LT265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tire +$335
4" Round Chromed Assist Steps +$695
Premium Soft Tonneau Cover +$560
Wheel Locks +$85
Multi-Flex Tailgate +$595
Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner +$545
LT275/65R18C MT Blackwall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac Tires +$495
LED Cargo Area Lighting +$125
Black Chrome Exhaust Tip +$200
Front Black Bowtie Emblem +$155
Electric Rear-Window Defogger +$225
Chrome Front Bumper +$200
P265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
4" Round Black Assist Steps +$695
Chrome Package +$295
Black Molded Splash Guards +$205
Chrome Rear Bumperyes
LT265/70R17C All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$395
Deep-Tinted Glass +$100
Pickup Box Delete +-$720
17" x 8" Bright Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels +$350
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps +$695
6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Steps +$695
Black Work Step +$440
Dimensions
Bed Length8'2”
Curb weight4,730 lbs.
Gross weight6,900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height75.6 in.
Length229.5 in.
Maximum payload2,130 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity9,800 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.1 in.
Turning circle44.6 ft.
Wheel base139.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Oxford Brown Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, vinyl
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
