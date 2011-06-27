  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
  4. 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited LT Trail Boss Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Silverado 1500 Limited
More about the 2022 Silverado 1500 Limited
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG15 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/408.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.3 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower355 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity9,600 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,760 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Packages
Convenience Package II +$1,250
Dark Essentials Package +$325
Midnight Edition +$1,180
LT Trail Boss Premium Package +$3,545
Advanced Trailering Package +$490
Assist Step and Tonneau Value Package II +$1,395
Performance Upgrade Package +$2,375
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Under Seat Storage +$285
Front Floor Liners +$210
Leather Package +$985
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room43.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Off-Road Assist Steps +$995
Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$345
Bed Protection Package +$685
Front License Plate Kityes
20" x 9.0" Black Painted Aluminum Wheels +$500
Premium Soft Tonneau Cover +$560
Wheel Locks +$85
Multi-Flex Tailgate +$445
Bed View Camera +$250
Off-Road High Clearance Stepsyes
Bedside Storage Boxes +$1,195
Power Glass Sunroof +$995
4" Round Black Assist Steps +$795
P275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
Bed-Mounted Tubular Sport Bar +$1,295
Black Molded Splash Guards +$205
Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Cover +$700
Hard Folding Tonneau Cover +$1,100
6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Steps +$795
LT265/60R20 Blackwall Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT Tiresyes
Power Up/Down Tailgate +$185
Dimensions
Dimensions
Bed Length5'10”
Curb weight5,190 lbs.
Gross weight6,900 lbs.
Ground clearance10.9 in.
Height78.4 in.
Length231.7 in.
Maximum payload1,760 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity9,600 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.2 in.
Turning circle46.3 ft.
Wheel base147.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Oxford Brown Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT275/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited LT Trail Boss info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates