  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
  4. 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited LT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Silverado 1500 Limited
More about the 2022 Silverado 1500 Limited
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18 mpg
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic single-speedyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)408.0/480.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower310 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque348 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity11,300 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity2,050 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Packages
Texas Edition Plus +$1,825
Snow Plow Prep Package +$400
All Star Edition Plus +$1,825
Liner Protection Package +$350
Dark Essentials Package +$470
Z71 Off-Road Package +$1,150
Advanced Trailering Package +$490
Convenience Package II +$975
Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package +$1,610
Max Trailering Package +$1,125
Assist Step and Tonneau Value Package II +$1,395
Performance Upgrade Package +$1,975
Diesel Off-Road Package +$2,295
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package +$225
All-Weather Floor Liners +$230
Z71 All-Weather Floor Liners +$275
Under Seat Storage +$285
Credit - Not Equipped w/Digital Climate Temperature, Display Knobs +-$20
Front Floor Liners +$210
Leather Package +$985
Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room43.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
P275/60R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
22" Carbon Flash Metallic Wheels +$3,195
Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$345
P265/65R18SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
Bed Protection Package +$685
Front License Plate Kityes
P265/65R18SL All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
4" Round Chromed Assist Steps +$795
P275/50R22SL All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Premium Soft Tonneau Cover +$560
Wheel Locks +$85
20" x 9.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Machine Face and Argent Metallic Pockets +$1,100
Texas Edition Badgingyes
Multi-Flex Tailgate +$445
Black Chrome Exhaust Tip +$200
Bed View Camera +$250
Front Black Bowtie Emblem +$175
Polished Exhaust Tip +$155
18" x 8.5" Bright Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels +$300
22" High Gloss Black Wheels +$2,995
Bedside Storage Boxes +$1,195
P265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
22" 6-Spoke Low Gloss Black Wheels w/Machined Accents +$2,995
Chrome Package +$295
P265/65R18SL All-Terrain White Outlined Letter Tires +$350
P275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
22" Bright Chrome Wheels +$3,495
22" 5-Spoke Dark Silver Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome Inserts +$2,995
Black Molded Splash Guards +$205
Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Cover +$700
LT265/70R17C All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$395
Hard Folding Tonneau Cover +$1,100
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps +$795
Chrome Assist Steps +$700
Power Up/Down Tailgate +$185
Dimensions
Dimensions
Bed Length5'10”
Curb weight5,090 lbs.
Gross weight7,000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height75.5 in.
Length231.7 in.
Maximum payload2,050 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity11,300 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.2 in.
Turning circle46.3 ft.
Wheel base147.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Oxford Brown Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates