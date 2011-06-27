  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited

High Country

High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)

  • Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who have a current 2017 model year or newer Chevrolet lease through GM Financial and lease an eligible model qualify for this loyalty offer. Customer must have leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle except in the situation where the customer leased a new and unused qualifying vehicle within 30 days and would like to use it as the qualifying vehicle for a subsequent sale. Customer is not required to terminate current lease. Offer requires GM Financial Lease. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of GM Financial lease required. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,750
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/31/2022

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who have a current 2017 model year or newer lease vehicle and lease an eligible model qualify for this loyalty offer. Customer must have leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle except in the situation where the customer leased a new and unused qualifying vehicle within 30 days and would like to use it as the qualifying vehicle for a subsequent sale. Trade-in Not Required. Offer requires GM Financial Lease. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of current lease required. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/31/2022

    Conquest for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current lessees of a 2017 or newer non-GM (i.e., non-Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, HUMMER, Pontiac or Saturn) passenger car or truck qualify for this conquest offer. Customer must have leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle. Program requires GM Financial Lease. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Trade-in Not Required. Not compatible with loyalty offers. Proof of non-GM lease required. Residency restriction apply. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/31/2022

    Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students currently enrolled in a 2-year or 4-year degree program, a registered nursing degree (diploma) program or graduate degree program (students in certificate programs would not be eligible) receive cash allowance on select vehicles. All eligible students are eligible the entire period of enrollment and up to two years after graduation. Proof of enrollment/graduation and authorization number required. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/31/2022

    Conquest for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current owners/lessees of a 2008 or newer non-GM (i.e., non-Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, HUMMER, Pontiac or Saturn) passenger car or truck qualify for this conquest offer. Customer must have owned/leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle. Program requires GM Financial Lease. Trade-in Not Required. Not compatible with loyalty offers. Proof of non-GM own/lease required. Residency restriction apply. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/31/2022

    Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/31/2022

    Educator Bonus for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Employees of any school, college or university (teachers, administrators, support staff) that are employed directly by the school, college or university (i.e. contract employees are not eligible) receive a cash allowance when they purchase/lease an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee/plan pricing. See dealer for details or visit www.gmeducatordiscount.com.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    GM Military Discount Cash Allowance Program for active, reserve and retired military personnel, including discharged veterans within three years of discharge date, who purchase/lease an eligible model. Eligibility verified by ID.ME and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmmilitarydiscount.com for complete eligibility details NOTE: Effective November 2, 2021 through November 30, 2021 ONLY, All Discharged veterans regardless of their discharge date are eligible for this program.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    First Responder Discount for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    General Motors First Responder Cash Allowance Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this allowance toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    Medical Professionals for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    General Motors Healthcare Professional Cash Allowance Program. Eligible customers can use this discount toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

  • Alternative APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with lease and some other offers. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for details.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    3.49%8401/04/202201/31/2022
    3.24%7501/04/202201/31/2022
    2.99%7201/04/202201/31/2022

    Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with lease and some other offers. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3601/04/202201/31/2022
    0%4801/04/202201/31/2022
    0.9%6001/04/202201/31/2022
    1.9%7201/04/202201/31/2022

    Standard APR

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    3.99%1211/02/202112/31/2022
    3.99%7211/02/202112/31/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
RST 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
RST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
LT 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Custom Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
RST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Custom Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Custom 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

