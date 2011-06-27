Requirements and Restrictions:

Customers who have a current 2017 model year or newer Chevrolet lease through GM Financial and lease an eligible model qualify for this loyalty offer. Customer must have leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle except in the situation where the customer leased a new and unused qualifying vehicle within 30 days and would like to use it as the qualifying vehicle for a subsequent sale. Customer is not required to terminate current lease. Offer requires GM Financial Lease. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of GM Financial lease required. See dealer for details.