2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Deals, Incentives & Rebates
High CountryHigh Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
- $1,750 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 01/31/2022
- $1,500 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 01/31/2022
- $500 Conquest for Lease - Expires 01/31/2022
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/31/2022
- $750 Conquest for Retail - Expires 01/31/2022
- $500 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 01/31/2022
- $500 Educator Bonus for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- $500 First Responder Discount for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- $500 Medical Professionals for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- Alternative APR - Expires 01/31/2022
- Special APR - Expires 01/31/2022
- Standard APR - Expires 12/31/2022
Alternative APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with lease and some other offers. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for details.
Special APR Month term Start End 3.49% 84 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 3.24% 75 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 2.99% 72 01/04/2022 01/31/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with lease and some other offers. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 0% 48 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 0.9% 60 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 1.9% 72 01/04/2022 01/31/2022
Standard APR
Special APR Month term Start End 3.99% 12 11/02/2021 12/31/2022 3.99% 72 11/02/2021 12/31/2022
