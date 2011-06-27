  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD
  4. 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD

LT

LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

  • First Responder Discount For Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    General Motors First Responder Discount Pricing Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this discount toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.

    Start
    07/01/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $7,500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

  • Financing

    (0 available)

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Chevy Silverado
View Offers
Chevrolet.com

All 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Ad
Build Your Silverado
Build & PriceChevrolet.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles