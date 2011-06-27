  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid
  4. Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Silverado 1500 Hybrid
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500 Hybrids for sale
List Price Estimate
$14,304 - $19,524
Used Silverado 1500 Hybrid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A Great Work Truck and Saves Me Gas $$

Eric Medina, 03/06/2015
4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love my Silverado Hybrid and I'm sad they've discontinued it. The review's cons, I see as benefits. For me its a work truck and I wouldn't want leather seats. I wanted a crew cab so I can car pool. The truck switches over to all electric when I'm idling at lights and in front of clients houses when I'm early or they're late - saving me front filling up 2 - 3 times a week as I did with my Colorado which is a smaller truck. Instead I usually fill up once a week. The truck bed is wide enough to hold a full sheet of plywood or drywall, and while it doesn't come with a lot of upgrades, the upgrades I would want would be after market anyway.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500 Hybrids for sale

Related Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles