  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superior city gas mileage for a big truck, can accelerate to 29 mph solely on electric power.
  • Questionable value, offered in only one body style, quirky power delivery, upscale dashboard layout unavailable.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Estimate
$9,261 - $14,245
Used Silverado 1500 Hybrid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you like the sound of dual-mode hybrid technology in a full-size pickup, the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid crew cab and its GMC Sierra twin are the only games in town. However, we question the value of these trucks relative to their conventionally powered brethren.

Vehicle overview

The 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid crew-cab pickup strikes us as an answer to a question that not many people were asking. Thanks to the same dual-mode hybrid technology employed in GM's full-size SUVs, the Silverado Hybrid 2WD nets a remarkable 21 mpg city/22 mpg highway, and it can even accelerate -- albeit very slowly -- up to 29 mph using only its battery-powered electric motors. However, it's only offered in the crew cab body style, it costs thousands more than a comparably equipped Silverado 1500 LT crew cab, and GM's upscale full-size truck/SUV dashboard layout is unavailable, despite the Hybrid's elevated $38,000 base price. Moreover, although the 332-horsepower, 6.0-liter hybrid power plant sounds imposing, its somewhat odd power delivery and unremarkable towing capacity may further limit its appeal. As an exercise in environmental awareness, the Silverado Hybrid is admirable; as a consumer product, we're not sure it makes much sense.

Technologically, the Silverado Hybrid is a marvel and much more advanced than the original, mild-hybrid Silverado produced from 2005-'07. A complex four-speed electrically variable transmission -- essentially a combination of a conventional automatic transmission and a continuously variable (CVT) one -- works in tandem with a 6.0-liter V8 and two 60-kilowatt electric motors to propel the Silverado's considerable mass. A 300-volt nickel-metal hydride battery pack (located underneath the rear bench seat) provides the juice for the electric motors, and a regenerative braking system recharges that battery pack during deceleration.

While official output is 332 hp, GM claims that the electric motors bump combined output to a healthy 379 hp. On top of all that, the V8 is endowed with cylinder-deactivation technology, enabling it to run in four-cylinder mode under many circumstances. The Silverado Hybrid's "dual-mode" nature means that the gas and electric motors can work either separately or in concert -- the gas engine shuts off at low speeds when it's not needed, and it seamlessly comes online when acceleration or higher-speed operation is required. Overall, you're looking at an approximate 40-percent improvement in city fuel economy compared to a regular Silverado, though the improvement in highway mileage is much less dramatic. In fact, the economy-minded Silverado XFE is rated at 21 highway mpg, just 1 mpg shy of the Hybrid's 22 mpg highway rating. Meanwhile, the regular Silverado with the 5.3-liter V8 yields 20 highway mpg.

The Silverado Hybrid's technology is highly impressive for a vehicle that begins life as a simple work truck. Nonetheless, the bottom line is bemusing. A $2,200 federal tax credit helps considerably, yet the base Silverado Hybrid 1HY still costs $3,000-$4,000 more than a comparably equipped Silverado 1500 LT crew cab with the 4.8-liter V8 engine. The gap widens further if you delete extraneous hybrid standard features like a tonneau cover and automatic climate control. In terms of window sticker, the Hybrid is priced roughly the same as the more luxurious 1500 LTZ crew cab with the upgraded interior and 5.3-liter V8.

In fairness, the Silverado 1500 Hybrid should have significant appeal for certain buyers. Green-oriented businesses might like the truck's reduced carbon footprint and public-image-boosting "Hybrid" badges, and contractors who plan to do a lot of city driving might even make back the initial price premium before too many years have gone by. For most people, though, the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid seems destined to remain an overpriced curiosity.

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid models

The 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid is a full-size crew cab pickup available in either 1HY or 2HY trim. The base 1HY comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, towing preparation, a soft bed tonneau cover, keyless entry, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with auxiliary audio controls, cruise control, OnStar, Bluetooth and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with satellite radio. The 2HY ups the luxury quotient with foglamps, heated exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals, rear parking sensors, a hard bed tonneau cover, a navigation system with real-time traffic updates, an upgraded Bose audio system, rear audio controls, a floor-mounted center console, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery and power front bucket seats.

A power driver seat is a stand-alone option for the base 1HY. Other options include remote start, a sunroof (2HY only), a hybrid decal package and an engine block heater.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid makes its debut as the first full-size pickup truck with true hybrid technology.

Performance & mpg

The Silverado 1500 Hybrid is available in either two- or four-wheel drive. It's powered by a 6.0-liter V8 with cylinder-deactivation technology teamed with two 60-kilowatt electric motors, which are in turn supplied by a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. Official output is 332 hp, but GM suggests a total output of 379 hp with the electric motors taken into account. The electrically variable transmission does a fair impression of a conventional four-speed automatic, but it's actually a complex cross between a regular automatic and a CVT. The Hybrid's maximum tow rating is 6,100 pounds, which is roughly on par with the 4.8-liter and 5.3-liter V8s, but well below the 10,600-pound maximum for the big-daddy 6.2-liter V8.

EPA fuel economy estimates are 21 mpg city/22 mpg highway with 2WD and 20/20 with 4WD. The city is where the Hybrid shines -- most full-size trucks are in the 14-15-mpg range.

Safety

The 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid comes standard with stability control, antilock disc brakes and full-length side curtain airbags. OnStar is also included.

The Silverado Hybrid has not been crash-tested, but the regular Silverado's results should be applicable. In government crash tests, the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 earned top five-star ratings for its protection of all occupants in head-on and side impact collisions. Oddly, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety had quite different results -- the Silverado earned the top "Good" rating in frontal offset crash testing, but the worst rating of "Poor" in side impacts because it lacked side airbags that protect front occupants' torsos.

Driving

The 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid doesn't feel as powerful as 6.0 liters and a claimed 379 hp would suggest. The main culprit is the powertrain's complexity: Floor the Hybrid from a stop and there's a pregnant pause as the truck creeps forward in electric mode, then hurtles away once the gas engine comes online. The transmission is quirky, too -- under the same conditions, it will whisk the engine up to 4,500 rpm, pause noticeably to change ratios and then settle down around 4,000 rpm, from which point it acts much like a CVT. It's undeniably neat to take a full-size pickup from zero to 29 mph solely under electric power, but the eccentric power delivery and unremarkable towing capacity render the cheaper 4.8-liter and 5.3-liter V8s wholly viable alternatives, particularly if fuel economy is not a top priority. The electric power steering system is characteristically light and numb but adequately precise, while brake feel is impressively organic for a regenerative system.

Interior

Other than a few Hybrid-specific gauges behind the steering wheel, the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid's cabin is pure work truck. The plastics are a uniformly somber black, and the functional but rudimentary switchgear doesn't exactly exude class. That's not a problem for a regular Silverado, but considering the Hybrid's elevated price, it'd be nice to have the prettified dash at least as a stand-alone option. The rear seat is roomy and comfortable, as it should be in a crew cab, though the seatback angle is a bit stern.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

7 years runs great
Michael Mink,03/01/2016
4dr Crew Cab SB w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
Used for long trips (>600 miles each) and daily work commutes (25 mile). Very comfortable ride even for car-sick prone child. Ave 21 mpg. I wired up a rear camera since visibility is difficult with a larger truck. Easy to clean bed after hauling mulch, etc. Only problem was rear speaker died! (DIY attempt in progress).
OK so far
dwightevans,07/17/2009
I searched for consumer reviews of this vehicle but they are few and far between, so...here is mine. So far (1300 miles) the truck has been just about perfect. Overall fuel economy, which includes towing a small boat, is 18.6. Biggest thing to get used to is the "Uh-oh" feeling at stoplights when you think the motor has stalled. There are some small stutters switching back and forth between electric and gas propulsion, but nothing too noticeable. Comfort is great, cornering is quite good, all controls are user friendly. Acceleration is great. One small problem, common among Silverados, I hear, is that the tire monitoring system was flashing a warning due to some computer glitch--fixed.
Hybrid silverado
jfk,08/06/2009
1500 Miles so far and the average fuel economy is around 20 mpg. Truck is still breaking in but on a trip through the mountains of PA, averaged 20.9 Mpg.
Totally not worth owning at the price!
westcoastcop,09/08/2009
The best we got driving to work everyday, 150 miles round trip daily, was average 18 mpg. Quirky silly and annoying driveline. Base 1980 style interior, jarring ride, poor assembly quality. GM needs to take some lessons from the Japanese.
See all 5 reviews of the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
332 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
20 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
332 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
332 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
20 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
332 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid

Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Overview

The Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Hybrid Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab SB w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SB w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), and 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,795.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,410.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,554.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,646.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid lease specials

Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles