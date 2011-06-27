Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
7 years runs great
Used for long trips (>600 miles each) and daily work commutes (25 mile). Very comfortable ride even for car-sick prone child. Ave 21 mpg. I wired up a rear camera since visibility is difficult with a larger truck. Easy to clean bed after hauling mulch, etc. Only problem was rear speaker died! (DIY attempt in progress).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
OK so far
I searched for consumer reviews of this vehicle but they are few and far between, so...here is mine. So far (1300 miles) the truck has been just about perfect. Overall fuel economy, which includes towing a small boat, is 18.6. Biggest thing to get used to is the "Uh-oh" feeling at stoplights when you think the motor has stalled. There are some small stutters switching back and forth between electric and gas propulsion, but nothing too noticeable. Comfort is great, cornering is quite good, all controls are user friendly. Acceleration is great. One small problem, common among Silverados, I hear, is that the tire monitoring system was flashing a warning due to some computer glitch--fixed.
Hybrid silverado
1500 Miles so far and the average fuel economy is around 20 mpg. Truck is still breaking in but on a trip through the mountains of PA, averaged 20.9 Mpg.
Totally not worth owning at the price!
The best we got driving to work everyday, 150 miles round trip daily, was average 18 mpg. Quirky silly and annoying driveline. Base 1980 style interior, jarring ride, poor assembly quality. GM needs to take some lessons from the Japanese.
Best truck/mpg combo out there
Took a road trip in the truck up to Novar, ON- 500 miles round trip. MPG roughly at 20. Since then, city driving mpg is at 21. Awesome truck. Great investment. Superb comfort and build quality. GM has a winner in the hybrid truck market.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500 Hybrid
Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner