Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.4 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.0 in.
Curb weight5050 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length220.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height73.9 in.
Wheel base134.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Green, Woodland (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Tan - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Green - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Black
  • Black/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Summit White/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic/Graystone Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
