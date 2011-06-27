  1. Home
Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,640
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,640
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,640
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,640
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,640
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,640
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,640
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,640
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,640
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,640
Front track65.0 in.
Curb weight4348 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload2052 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length224.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height71.0 in.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,640
Exterior Colors
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Green, Woodland (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Tan - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Green - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,640
chrome steel wheelsyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,640
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,640
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
