Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS ZR2 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)216/306 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track61.2 in.
Length205.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity4700 lbs.
Curb weight3761 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height66.4 in.
Maximum payload1389 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black Onyx
  • Yellow
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
R15 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
