  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 S-10
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,220
See S-10 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,220
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,220
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,220
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,220
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,220
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,220
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,220
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,220
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,220
Front head room39.5 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,220
Front track54.9 in.
Length206 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.
Curb weight3112 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height62.9 in.
Maximum payload1488 lbs.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track54.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,220
Exterior Colors
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black Onyx
  • Yellow
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,220
P205/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,220
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,220
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See S-10 Inventory

Related Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles