Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS Xtreme Features & Specs

More about the 2003 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track54.4 in.
Length190 in.
Maximum towing capacity0 lbs.
Curb weight3016 lbs.
Gross weight4200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62 in.
Maximum payload1184 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track54.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black Onyx
  • Yellow
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
