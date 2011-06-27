  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2002 S-10
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,519
See S-10 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,519
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,519
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270/360 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,519
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,519
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,519
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,519
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,519
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,519
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,519
premium clothyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,519
Front track54.8 in.
Length206 in.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.9 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track54.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,519
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Flame Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,519
P205/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,519
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,519
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See S-10 Inventory

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles