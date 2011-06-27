  1. Home
Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS ZQ8 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270/360 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
Measurements
Front track54.5 in.
Length205.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5800 lbs.
Curb weight3198 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.7 in.
Maximum payload1202 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track54.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Flame Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
