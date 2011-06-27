Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$17,284
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$17,284
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$17,284
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252/360 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$17,284
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
$17,284
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
$17,284
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$17,284
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
$17,284
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$17,284
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
$17,284
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
$17,284
Front track54.5 in.
Length205.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5800 lbs.
Curb weight3198 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.7 in.
Maximum payload1202 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track54.6 in.
Colors
$17,284
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Flame Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
$17,284
P205/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$17,284
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$17,284
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
