  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 S-10
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,961
See S-10 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,961
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,961
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252/360 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,961
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,961
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,961
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,961
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,961
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,961
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,961
Front head room39.5 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,961
Front track54.8 in.
Length190 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight3016 lbs.
Gross weight4200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62 in.
Maximum payload1184 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track54.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,961
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Flame Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,961
P205/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,961
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,961
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See S-10 Inventory

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles