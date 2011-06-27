Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,494
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,494
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,494
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,494
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves8
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,494
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,494
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,494
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,494
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,494
Front head room39.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,494
Length205.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Curb weight3198 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.7 in.
Maximum payload1202 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,494
Exterior Colors
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx black
  • Medium Sage Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
  • Medium Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,494
P205/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,494
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,494
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
