  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 S-10
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,321
See S-10 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,321
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,321
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)234/306 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,321
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,321
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,321
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,321
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,321
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,321
Front head room39.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,321
Length205.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3761 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload1389 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,321
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx black
  • Medium Sage Green Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Medium Beige
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,321
P205/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,321
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,321
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See S-10 Inventory

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles