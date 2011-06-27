  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2000 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length204.7 in.
Curb weight3716 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload935.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Beige Mystique Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Space Blue Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Beige
  • Graphite
