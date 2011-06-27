  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2000 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length204.7 in.
Curb weight3216 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.7 in.
Maximum payload1184.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Space Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Victory Red
  • Medium Beige Mystique Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
  • Beige
