Used 1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS Features & Specs

More about the 1999 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length204.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3240 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.7 in.
Maximum payload1086.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Medium Mystique Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
  • Beige
