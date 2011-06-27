Used 1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length188.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height63.2 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fairway Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Standard Red
  • Olympic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Medium Suede Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
