Used 1997 Chevrolet S-10 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1997 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length204.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height63.2 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Fairway Green Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Medium Suede Metallic
  • Black
