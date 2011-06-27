  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS Features & Specs

More about the 1997 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length188.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.9 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Suede Metallic
  • Fairway Green Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Olympic White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
