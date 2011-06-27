  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chevrolet S-10 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 S-10
Overview
See S-10 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length204.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight2874 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height67.9 in.
Maximum payload1460.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Standard Red
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Olympic White
  • Black
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Tan
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Medium Gray
  • Linen White
  • Lamp Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Medium Beige
See S-10 Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet S-10 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles