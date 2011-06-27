  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS Features & Specs

More about the 1996 S-10
Overview
See S-10 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length188.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3449 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.8 in.
Maximum payload1650.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lamp Black
  • Light Gray
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Tan
  • Standard Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Linen White
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Medium Gray
  • Medium Beige
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Woodland Green
See S-10 Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles