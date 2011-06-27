Used 1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length188.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight2897 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.1 in.
Maximum payload1654.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Gray
  • Medium Beige
  • Medium Gray
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Linen White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Tan
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Lamp Black
