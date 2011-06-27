Used 1995 Chevrolet S-10 LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Measurements
Height62.1 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Length204.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Curb weight2874 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Khaki
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
