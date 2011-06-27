  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 LS Features & Specs

More about the 1994 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length203.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3604 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Height64.6 in.
Maximum payload1519.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Red
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Khaki
  • White
