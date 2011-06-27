Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Height63.0 in.
Maximum payload1703.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Dove Gray
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
