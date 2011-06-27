Used 1993 Chevrolet S-10 Tahoe Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room51.0 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length194.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight2913 lbs.
Gross weight4200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height61.3 in.
Maximum payload1216.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.0 in.
Width64.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • White
  • Khaki
  • Bright Red
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Dove Gray
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light French Blue Metallic
