  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 S-10
Overview
See S-10 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length192.8 in.
Gross weight4200 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height61.3 in.
Maximum payload1368.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width64.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Apple Red
  • Garnet Red
  • Sky Blue
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Aquamarine Green
  • Midnight Black
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
See S-10 Inventory

Related Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles