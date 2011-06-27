  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 EL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length178.2 in.
Gross weight4650 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload1267.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width64.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Apple Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Aquamarine Green
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Sky Blue
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Frost White
  • Garnet Red
  • Steel Gray Metallic
