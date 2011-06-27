  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 S-10
Overview
See S-10 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower94 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.2 in.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Height61.3 in.
Maximum payload1865.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Apen Blue Metallic
  • Garnet
  • Nevada Gold Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Wheat
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Apple Red
  • Frost White
  • Woodlands Brown Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
See S-10 Inventory

Related Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles