Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower94 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Length194.2 in.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Height61.3 in.
Maximum payload1748.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Woodlands Brown Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Wheat
  • Apen Blue Metallic
  • Apple Red
  • Nevada Gold Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Garnet
