Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Baja Features & Specs

More about the 1990 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Height63.4 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Length178.2 in.
Width64.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Apple Red
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Nevada Gold Metallic
  • Apen Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Wheat
  • Woodlands Brown Metallic
  • Garnet
  • Frost White
