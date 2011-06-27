Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Durango Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1990 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Length194.2 in.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload1799.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Garnet
  • Apen Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Frost White
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Nevada Gold Metallic
  • Wheat
  • Woodlands Brown Metallic
  • Apple Red
  • Steel Gray Metallic
