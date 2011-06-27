Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle34.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room37.5 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3221 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.1 cu.ft.
Height64.1 in.
Maximum payload1164.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dove Gray
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Khaki
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
