  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe LT Features & Specs

More about the 1994 S-10 Blazer
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room37.5 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3536 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.1 cu.ft.
Height64.3 in.
Maximum payload1164.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Khaki
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • White
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dove Gray
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
