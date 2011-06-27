  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10 Blazer
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe Features & Specs

More about the 1994 S-10 Blazer
Overview
See S-10 Blazer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3776 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Height64.3 in.
Maximum payload1453.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Khaki
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Red
  • Black
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
See S-10 Blazer Inventory

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles