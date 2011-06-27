  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 S-10 Blazer
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length170.3 in.
Gross weight4350 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height64.1 in.
Maximum payload1169.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Apple Red
  • Sky Blue
  • Garnet Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Aquamarine Green
